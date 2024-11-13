Community members voice concern over Pioneer Valley High School principal's leave

Community members are speaking out about the two-month absence of Pioneer Valley High School’s principal.

Principal Shanda Herrera was placed on paid administrative leave in September by the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

At Tuesday’s school board meeting, community members shared their thoughts, some urging the board to reach a decision to boost morale at the school.

“I think the school is really in a dire need of some conclusion to this matter so that they can move on. I think the morale right now, from what I'm hearing from my friends and fellow partners, has been very challenging,” said Greg Dickinson, retired assistant principal at Pioneer Valley.

Some speakers were in favor of Herrera returning. “It's my understanding that since she's been removed, there has been a lot of chaos and uncertainty at campus, which gives me a lot of concern as a parent.”

But not everyone felt the same way.

“We're here as a community, fed up and united, demanding change. This is about holding our educators accountable for culture sensitivity, language inclusivity and the equity our students are promised.”

No action was taken by board members Tuesday night.

According to the district, Herrera was placed on leave pending the results of an investigation but the district has not said whether it’s connected to a previous 45-day notice of unprofessional conduct issued to the principal in June.

KSBY is told the investigation is being conducted by a third party and is still underway.

