Fatal hit-and-run under investigation in Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Police Department is now investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that took place Saturday, February 22.

Around 6:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of Blosser Road and Bunny Avenue due to a report of a possible person in the roadway.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department, a deceased adult male was spotted by the west side of Blosser Road. Further investigation indicates the victim was riding his bicycle in the southbound bike lane when he was struck by a vehicle going the same direction.

While the incident is being investigated as a fatal hit-and-run traffic collision, there are no additional details on the vehicle make or model.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information related to the collision is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department.