Forum held in Santa Maria to inform immigrant community about Medi-Cal changes

A healthcare forum aimed at informing immigrant families about new Medi-Cal enrollment changes was held Thursday at Santa Maria’s Veterans Hall.

The event was hosted by American Community Media and the California Department of Health Care Services.

Health officials explained who still qualifies for full benefits and what services remain available regardless of immigration status.

“We use these forums so the community can actually hear directly from us,” said Yingjia Huang of DHCS.

One of the more notable changes took effect Jan. 1, 2026. Medi-Cal is no longer accepting new applications for full-scope benefits from undocumented adults. Those who enrolled before the deadline will remain covered as long as they complete their annual renewal on time. Individuals who missed the deadline are eligible only for a restricted-scope of Medi-Cal, with a few exceptions.

The enrollment freeze was first announced by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2025 as part of a response to a state budget shortfall.

Panelists said one of the biggest challenges is overcoming the language barrier. According to U.S. Census data, more than 70% of Santa Maria residents are Latino.

A portion of this population is part of an the Indigenous Mixteco community. Some Mixteco residents do not speak Spanish or English, and their language is only spoken, not written. Interpretation in Spanish and Mixteco was provided through headsets during the forum.

Organizers said fear is another barrier. Claudia Caceres, a journalist and community organizer with Tu Tiempo Digital Contigo, said some residents have chosen not to re-enroll because they worry their personal information could be shared with immigration authorities.

“There is a lot of fear about sharing private information,” Caceres said. “People decide to give up their medical benefits because they are afraid.”

