'Frightmare Forest' returns to Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria

The Allan Hancock College Men's Basketball Program brought back its annual Frightmare Forest haunted maze on Friday.

Maze-runners had to navigate 3-acres of tricks and spooky surprises, as well as tall basketball players dressed up in scary costumes!

KSBY stopped by and spoke with assistant coach Shemarr Parker to learn more about what visitors can expect.

"A really good, scary experience, but also a fun one. You know, it's not too many times you see guys over 6'5" that are scary — some of them scary looking. It's very, very fun, " said Parker.

If you couldn't make it out to Frightmare Forest on Friday, there will be another chance on Saturday and on Halloween.

The maze will be open from 7 to 10 p.m. both nights.

Frightmare Forest serves as a fundraiser for the men's basketball team. Tickets cost $15 per person.

They can be bought on-site or online. Click here to purchase.

You can find the maze at Hancock's basketball and softball complex, near the college's vineyard at 800 S. College Dr. in Santa Maria.