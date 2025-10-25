Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySanta Maria

Actions

'Frightmare Forest' returns to Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria

Hancock's men's basketball program puts on the haunted maze, and some players even help scare people.
Frightmare Forest 2025
KSBY News / Houston Tackett
Frightmare Forest 2025
Posted

The Allan Hancock College Men's Basketball Program brought back its annual Frightmare Forest haunted maze on Friday.

Maze-runners had to navigate 3-acres of tricks and spooky surprises, as well as tall basketball players dressed up in scary costumes!

KSBY stopped by and spoke with assistant coach Shemarr Parker to learn more about what visitors can expect.

"A really good, scary experience, but also a fun one. You know, it's not too many times you see guys over 6'5" that are scary — some of them scary looking. It's very, very fun, " said Parker.

If you couldn't make it out to Frightmare Forest on Friday, there will be another chance on Saturday and on Halloween.

The maze will be open from 7 to 10 p.m. both nights.

Frightmare Forest serves as a fundraiser for the men's basketball team. Tickets cost $15 per person.

They can be bought on-site or online. Click here to purchase.

You can find the maze at Hancock's basketball and softball complex, near the college's vineyard at 800 S. College Dr. in Santa Maria.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community