Labor Day travelers face higher costs during holiday weekend

Many people hit the road over Labor Day weekend, whether for a quick getaway or to visit family and friends.

According to a recent AAA report, Labor Day travelers faced higher costs and heavier traffic compared with last year.

For those flying, the average domestic round-trip airfare was up 2% from last year, averaging around $750.

Cathy Schaefer traveled from Pennsylvania to visit her son on the Central Coast. She said booking her flight months in advance helped her avoid some of the higher holiday prices.

“They were up. I booked it so far in advance, like three months in advance, and so they weren’t that bad," Schaefer said.

But it wasn’t just airfare that had travelers watching their budgets.

AAA reported motorists also faced higher gas prices compared to last year’s Labor Day weekend.

Arthur Aguirre and his family traveled more than 900 miles to the Central Coast. He said the difference in gas prices between California and Texas was hard to miss.

“It was sticker shock for the guys from Texas. They’re at $3.60 or something like that. We’re $5 or $4.99 in Phoenix, so comparatively, we’re used to it," Aguirre said.

AAA reported the national average price of gasoline on Labor Day 2025 was $3.19 per gallon.

As of Sept. 7, AAA reports the average price of gas in California is $5.86 per gallon.

For travelers staying overnight, accommodations also came at a higher price.

AAA reported domestic hotel bookings were 9% higher this Labor Day weekend compared to last year.

Local travelers said hotel prices were higher than what they were used to paying in previous years.

“It was $189 for one night. I’ve seen $300 or $420. Compared to what we are used to in Phoenix, absolutely," Aguirre said.

Schaefer also noticed higher hotel prices during the holiday weekend.

“The hotel prices were higher, but I think it was the Labor Day weekend because I’ve been here other times and it’s not really the area that’s very high where we are, too," Schaefer said.

In Solvang, Ebonee Coleman with Vinland Hotel and Lounge said many hotels in the area were completely booked over Labor Day weekend.

“It seemed a little busier this year than it was last year, to be honest," Coleman said.

Coleman said hotel rates can increase by $100 to $200 per night during holiday weekends. She recommends travelers book early to avoid higher costs.

“I mean, best advice, even if you don’t think you’re going to stay, I mean, you can book it and it can be refundable," Coleman said.