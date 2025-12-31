Little ones to ring in 2026 at 'Noon' Year's Eve party in Santa Maria

The Children's Resource & Referral (CRR) Discovery Museum in Santa Maria is set to host a 'Noon' Year's Eve celebration on Wednesday.

Staff say the museum will be open during its normal hours, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., but they will be offering some special activities, including a countdown to noon.

At 11:55 a.m., party-goers will round up and enjoy some apple cider as the countdown approaches.

When the clock hits 12 p.m., a big "Happy New Year" moment is planned. Museum director Elizabeth Boyd says there will be a balloon drop fit with a ceiling release, as well as a ball drop on the TV.

“It gives the kids a chance to enjoy the New Year's Eve celebration without the parents having to miss bedtime and keep them up later," said Boyd. "They get to experience the ball drop and the excitement, but at an appropriate time for the kids."

Throughout the day, there will be holiday crafts, photo opportunities, a time capsule project, and popcorn.

There will also be a kid-friendly New Year's intentions activity, where little ones can think about the things they hope to accomplish in 2026.

Boyd says the event is regular admission for people of all ages.