Lompoc City Council member addresses felony charges amid community backlash

Lompoc City Council member Stephen Bridge appeared at a City Council meeting on Tuesday evening, just weeks after he was charged with eight felony counts.

Several charges were filed against Bridge by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office on November 19, including forgery, grand theft by embezzlement, fraudulent use of a contractor's license number, and identity theft.

According to the DA's Office, the charges involve the misuse of city funds and conduct related to a city rebate program.



During Tuesday's City Council meeting, several community members voiced concerns about the charges.

"We are tired of the corruption, the chaos, the harassment, and the circus that Lompoc leadership has turned into," one local resident said.

"Regardless of whether you're innocent or guilty, I think it's in Lompoc's best interest that you don't vote on any issues that affect Lompoc," another community member said.

Council member Jeremy Ball also criticized Bridge, requesting that the council reconvene with a full report on options that include censure and a vote of no confidence.

Ball also requested that the city strip Bridge of his committee assignments.

"It is not appropriate to have someone with this cloud of charges representing the city of Lompoc in any sort of matter from my perspective," Ball said.

Those requests were not supported by the rest of the City Council.

Towards the end of the meeting, Bridge responded to the backlash.

"A lot of news has been going around about me. It is with a great deal of restraint that I haven't commented on social media," Bridge said.

The council member also announced that he was planning to plead "not guilty" to the charges brought against him.

"I will be appearing in court on December 4th, 2025 and entering a 'not guilty' plea to all charges because I have not committed any crime," Bridge said. "I'm confident that through the court process, I will be found not guilty."

Bridge added that he was grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.

The council member is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday at the Santa Maria Superior Court.