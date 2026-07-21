Man pleads guilty to 2017 Santa Maria murder

A man already serving a sentence of 44 years to life in prison has pleaded guilty to a 2017 murder in Santa Maria.

On September 3, 2017, 19-year-old Edward Jonathan Ramirez was found shot to death on Lazo Way.

In 2019, Jonathan Isaiah Limon, now 25 years old, was found guilty of attempted murder, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and assault with a semi-automatic firearm for a series of separate crimes. Those included the stabbing of a rival gang member in December 2016, a robbery in May 2017, and a shooting on Lazo Way just over two weeks after Ramirez’s killing.

This week, Limon pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with Ramirez’s death. He will be sentenced on August 4 and faces an additional 25 years to life in state prison.

Limon is currently incarcerated at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione.