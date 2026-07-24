More than 60 TK-8th grade students take part in summer learning initiative at Allan Hancock College

More than 60 local children are participating in a summer learning initiative designed to keep students engaged while school is out.

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Maria, in partnership with Allan Hancock College, welcomed children from the Santa Maria-Bonita School District and surrounding communities, from transitional kindergarten through eighth grade, to participate in the five-week summer learning program.

Families were able to enroll their children at no cost, making the program more accessible and giving more students the opportunity to participate.

Maria Fabula, Chief Executive Officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Maria, said the program not only kept students engaged through educational activities but also inspired them to consider pursuing higher education.

"I think sometimes the biggest barriers are just the physical location and getting on campus and feeling comfortable. It sometimes can be intimidating," Fabula said.

The program featured STEM activities, arts and crafts, and educational field trips across the Allan Hancock College campus.

"Every week we had a scheduled visit to a different part of campus, really getting to know what a college campus feels like and looks like and getting really comfortable. I know the kids visited the welding shop, and that was a great experience," Fabula said.

Students also shared what they enjoyed most about the program.

"I like the art. I have made tools out of sticks and people," said student Felipe Santos.

"My favorite part was when we made paper squishes," said student Aubrey Arias.

Program leaders hope to continue the partnership in the future, saying it creates lasting opportunities for local youth.

"Coming to campus and learning about the services we offer gives them exposure to different opportunities and helps them begin planning for their future," said Henry Schroff, Student Engagement Coordinator at Allan Hancock College.

Click here for more information on programs available through the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Maria in the coming months.

