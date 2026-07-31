New art mural honors 50 years of Santa Maria Transit

A new mural is bringing color and life to the Santa Maria Regional Transit Center as Santa Maria Regional Transit (SMRT) celebrates 50 years of serving Santa Maria and the surrounding communities.

Since launching in 1976 with a single route, SMRT has expanded into a network of 41 routes, connecting thousands of residents throughout the region.

Gamiel Anguiano, Deputy Director of SMRT, said the transit system has grown significantly over the decades, especially in recent years.

"The transit has come a long way, particularly in the last five years. We’re always looking to enhance the experience make it more a community grounded, really rider focus," said Anguiano.

As the system celebrates its 50th anniversary, city leaders say the unveiling of the new mural couldn't have come at a better time.

“The timing of the mural unveiling is not by accident. We thought, what a great way to celebrate our community and our legacy of movement through public transit," said Anguiano.

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department led the project, selecting the winning design from more than 20 artist submissions, according to Chris Taylor, graphic design technician for the department.

“We had over 20 and that was narrowed down to five through a committee," said Taylor. "You know, transportation is all about movement and this mural really showcases that not only with all the elements covering together but every piece of it is in motion. We have trains, planes, buses, wildlife and that’s what really stood out with this one."

Local artists Loyal and Joan Newvillle said creating the 55-foot mural took months.

“ I want to say too long, but actually 55ft of wall space is a lot to cover," said Loyal Newville. "We did it digitally, as you can tell and it took about three months of work to complete.”

According to the artists, every detail of the mural was intentionally chosen to reflect Santa Maria's history and culture.

"We did research on what was imporant to this area," said Joan Newville. "Santa Maria had amazing train history. The aviation with Allan Hancock and his flights. We researched that, of course, the foliage and the fauna and the animals, the wildlife, and then iconic electric bus.”

The artists said bringing those elements together was their way of celebrating what makes Santa Maria unique.

“It was important to get all that in as a representation of where we live and why this place is so special, said Loyal Newville. " We love living here and we know that people in the community do too. It gives everyone a sense of bringing that all together in one piece of public art."

Taylor said the Recreation and Parks Department plans to continue expanding public art throughout the city, with future projects including utility art boxes and smaller-scale murals.

"Our purpose is to mainly just beautify the city, and you know, take these public environments and create them into friendly and enjoyable places," Taylor said.

The Recreation and Parks Department says it continues to partner with other city departments to bring more public art projects to neighborhoods throughout Santa Maria, with the goal of making public spaces more welcoming while celebrating the community's identity.