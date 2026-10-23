New CalFresh rules could expand food assistance to college students

California has updated its CalFresh eligibility rules, making it easier for some college students to qualify for food assistance as the cost of groceries continues to put pressure on household budgets.

Damian Norman, a first-year student at Allan Hancock College, says paying for groceries can be challenging, especially without family nearby on the Central Coast.

“The way the economy is about, you spend on average about 200, even just for yourself, so it’s pretty expensive now,” Norman said.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced updated CalFresh student eligibility rules in early October, allowing some students enrolled at least half-time at University of California, California State University and California Community College campuses to qualify more easily for benefits.

Students must still meet other program requirements to receive assistance. Separately, some CalFresh recipients ages 18 to 64 may be required to meet federal work or community engagement requirements to maintain their benefits.

Norman says receiving food assistance eases some of the financial pressure and helps ensure he can afford groceries.

“It’s very important because they don’t push such stress on your parents. I come from so far and having that support to help me pay for my groceries and things like that, to make sure I got food on my plate is very important,” Norman said.

Santa Barbara County officials say approved CalFresh applications from college students have increased in recent years.

Rachel Lipman, assistant director of Economic Assistance and Employment Services for Santa Barbara County, said the county averaged about 340 approved student applications per month in 2023, increasing to 360 in 2024 and 400 in 2025.

Lipman said the approval rate has remained steady at about 60%.

So far in 2026, the county has averaged about 350 approved student applications per month, with a busier application period expected as more students seek assistance.

About 50% of the county’s CalFresh recipients live in North County, while 33% live in South County and 17% live in Mid County, Lipman said.

At Allan Hancock College, however, Jannet Rios, supervisor of the Bulldogs Essentials Center, said the campus has seen a decrease in students applying for CalFresh.

“We’ve actually seen a decrease due to what’s happening at the federal level. A lot of students are second-guessing whether they should apply, not for themselves, but it impacts their family as well,” Rios said.

So far this year, the Bulldogs Essentials Center has helped 85 students sign up for CalFresh, according to Christopher McGuiness, a public affairs and communications analyst.

Rios said more students are turning to the campus food pantry, with about 300 students visiting daily.

The college will also host a CalFresh enrollment event on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

With the updated eligibility rules, Santa Barbara County expects an additional 5,000 students to enroll in CalFresh this year, according to County Executive Officer Jana Petersen, who announced the projection during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Students who want to learn more about eligibility and how to apply can visit the California Department of Social Services' website or contact their county’s CalFresh office.