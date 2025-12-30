New gym opens in Santa Maria where kids can embrace their inner-warrior

A longtime soccer coach and his wife of more than 20 years have opened a youth "ninja gym" in Santa Maria.

From cargo nets to rock walls, the new facility features a series of obstacle courses that offer students different physical challenges.

Owners Djibril and Rashawna Coulibaly say the gym is designed to help kids develop skills in balance, jumping, climbing, and more.

Djibril has coached soccer for more than two decades and says he's noticed a lack when it comes to athletic fundamentals.

He found that kids were good at their respective sports, but needed an outlet to become better all-around athletes. Then one evening, he had an 'aha moment.'

"I was at home watching the show American Ninja Warrior, and a light bulb went off. I said, 'Oh, that would be great to have a gym like that where a youth can actually come in and do all these kinds of movements,'” said Djibril.

From there, the Coulibalys began their research and came across the USA Ninja Challenge franchise. The couple liked the program's curriculum and gym layout, so they decided to open a facility of their own.

It can be found on the second floor of the Santa Maria Town Center.

When asked why they chose Santa Maria as the location for the gym, Rashawna replied, "This is the community I've grown up in. My husband and I have been married for over 22 years, and we wanted to bring something here to our community."

The gym is currently open to students ages 4 to 17, and kids of all skill levels are welcome.

"The idea is to really meet every child—every student—wherever they are, and to try to help them progress from there," said Djibril, "The classes are set up in a way so that each student is able to progress at their own pace with the support of the coaches that are leading them."

Beyond the athletic training, the Coulibalys say their program aims to help kids gain more confidence in themselves.

Djibril says his experience in coaching has shown him how effective sports can be at helping children raise their self-esteem, and become better people in general.

Rashawna told KSBY she is most excited to "see children excel—bottom line."

"Watching them walk out of the doors with such confidence is just my greatest joy," she said.

Since opening on Dec. 20, the owners say they're receiving very positive reactions.

"We're seeing a lot of excitement," said Djibril. "The kids come in, and you can see their faces just light up because, I mean, what kid doesn't want to climb and jump and skip and do all these things?"

The ninja gym—fit with mats, foam, and carpet—provides children with a safe space to engage in such activities, Djibril told KSBY.

Classes, camps, and even parties can all be booked on the gym's website, or by calling (805)-268-7795.

First-trial classes are also reportedly offered at no charge.