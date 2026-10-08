New Hub Helps Residents Navigate Medi-Cal Changes

With changes to Medi-Cal coming, CenCal Health has launched a $2 million Regional Navigation Hub to help residents in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties understand the changes and maintain their coverage.

The new initiative, called Central Coast Coverage, brings together 19 community organizations and 51 case managers to provide one-on-one assistance to Medi-Cal members.

For Santa Maria resident Adela Gonzalez Reyes, changes to Medi-Cal have already raised concerns.

Gonzalez Reyes, who receives Medi-Cal, said she began receiving letters about changes to her coverage about six months ago.

“It would affect us a lot if they took that assistance away from us,” Gonzalez Reyes said.

She said the notices have continued to arrive with information about changes to what is covered.

“About six months ago, we started receiving letters saying that certain things would no longer be covered, and every couple of months, they take away something else from us,” Gonzalez Reyes said.

Local organizations are also hearing concerns from residents about the changes.

Lisa Brabo, CEO of Family Service Agency, said the organization has seen aN increase in families reaching out with questions about Medi-Cal.

“One is fear, of course, for those who understand that there are changes coming forward,” Brabo said. “They’re concerned about losing their health insurance and the consequences of that.”

CenCal Health says about 18,000 residents in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties have lost their Medi-Cal coverage since 2025 and those numbers can increase.

“Approximately 44,000 residents could be at risk for losing their coverage through Medi-Cal if they don’t receive navigation support,” said Citlaly Santos, director of strategic engagement for CenCal Health.

Santos said the new hub is different because it connects multiple community organizations so they can work together to help Medi-Cal members.

“What makes this different from going to an individual community-based organization is that all these organizations that are part of the hub are joining together to make sure that Medi-Cal members have the information they need at the time they need through one-on-one assistance,” Santos said.

The Central Coast Coverage hub is designed to help residents understand their Medi-Cal options, complete renewals and navigate changes to their coverage.

Services are available in English and Spanish. Residents can receive assistance in person through participating community organizations, as well as by phone, email or through the Central Coast Coverage website.

“They can do it in person by going to a community-based organization that’s part of Central Coast Coverage,” Santos said. “They can also call, email or go to the Central Coast Coverage website.”

Residents looking for help navigating Medi-Cal changes can access the Central Coast Coverage resources.