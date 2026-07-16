New Santa Maria GED testing center removes transportation barrier for many students

For years, residents seeking to earn their General Educational Development (GED) diploma often had to travel outside Santa Maria to take the exam. A new partnership between Allan Hancock College and the Santa Barbara County Workforce Resource Center is changing that by bringing testing closer to home.

The GED testing center, which had a soft launch in March, is already seeing strong demand from local residents looking to further their education and career opportunities.

Transportation had been one of the biggest obstacles for students, according to Anabele Suárez Guzmán, Noncredit Counseling Coordinator at Allan Hancock College.

"Before having this testing center in Santa Maria, we used to see students struggling with transportation to schedule to go and take the test in other cities, for example, Santa Barbara, Cuesta College, and Paso Robles," Suárez Guzmán said.

Since opening, the testing center has served more than 160 community members, according to Daisy Paniagua, Program Manager for the Santa Barbara County Workforce Resource Center, which oversees the testing site.

"So far we've seen 164 local community members take a GED exam," Paniagua said. "So it's been very motivating and encouraging to see the response and to see the value that this partnership between the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board and Allan Hancock College really means for our community."

Paniagua said the turnout reflects the community's commitment to investing in education regardless of age or stage in life.

"I think it really just shows how folks at all stages in their lives are really looking to invest in their futures and take advantage of these resources that exist now locally," she said. "So we're just really, really happy about that."

Students who complete Allan Hancock College's required noncredit GED preparation courses and pass the GED exams can participate in a recognition ceremony before continuing onto college or career training programs.

Suárez Guzmán said earning a GED can also open the door to additional educational opportunities through the Hancock Promise program.

"After getting their GED, they qualify for the Hancock Promise, which is two years tuition-free in the credit department," Suárez Guzmán said. "Students can take credit classes for free after receiving their GED."

She said the new testing center has already contributed to an increase in students enrolling in credit courses, including nursing and other career-focused programs.

The testing center currently operates twice a week. Individuals must register for exams through the official GED website, and each subject test costs $41.

Francisca Perez, Public Information Specialist for Allan Hancock College, said students experiencing financial hardship or needing additional support are encouraged to connect with college counselors. She said the college also offers vouchers to help eligible students cover the cost of GED practice tests.

Allan Hancock College also offers GED preparation resources for students before they take the exams. More information about testing and preparation resources is available through the Allan Hancock College GED portal.

