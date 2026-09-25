NOAA radios recommended as Santa Barbara County prepares for storms

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is encouraging residents to consider adding a NOAA Weather Radio to their emergency preparedness kits ahead of winter storms and other emergencies.

County emergency management officials say the radios can provide emergency information when cell phones or other alert systems are unavailable.

During severe weather, the National Weather Service can activate the system, causing compatible radios to sound a special alert tone and broadcast information about what is happening and what people should do.

Santa Barbara County OEM Emergency Manager Yaneris Muñiz says about 92% of Santa Barbara County is currently covered by the NOAA Weather Radio signal. However, there are still gaps.

“There is a gap in coverage in Santa Barbara County, like Cuyama Valley,” Muñiz said. “The county did install an AM 530 radio station that we have direct control and we’re able to update emergency information.”

For Santa Maria resident Jack Nolen, having a NOAA radio provides another option for receiving information during an emergency.

“We’ve used them before during blackouts,” Nolen said. “They’ve had power issues before with storms and floods, so it’s nice to have something as a backup, especially because all my family is all over Santa Maria.”

One limitation is that NOAA Weather Radio broadcasts are currently only available in English, which can be a challenge for some residents.

“It would be very difficult, because many of us are not prepared or we take it lightly,” Santa Maria resident Hemelinda Hernandez said in Spanish.

Muniz says other county emergency communication tools, including Ready SBC alerts and the county website, are available in English, Spanish, and other languages.

The radios are also available online and at many retail and electronics stores. The county also plans to provide NOAA Weather Radios to residents, tentatively beginning in spring 2027.

For more information about Santa Barbara County’s emergency alert systems and preparedness resources, click here.

