Orcutt Academy band prepares for ‘special’ Elks Rodeo Parade performance

The Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade on Saturday will feature approximately 130 entries. Among those is the Orcutt Academy High School Band, which has been busy practicing for the two-hour event down Broadway.

“What I love about this parade is that the students get to play for their community. We have such a supportive community. It’s really great to go down the street and just share our music with the crowd, and everyone at the parade is so excited and waving and cheering,” said band director Josie Coburn.

Senior Nathan Njikang says their song selection this year will be a little different as the parade comes on the heels of the United States celebrating 250 years of independence.

“So this year has been special for us because normally for parades we play popular pop music and I think it’s just a tribute to how far this country has came, and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Njikang said.

Drum major Seamus Gault says the size of the crowd is special.

"The reach that we get to get to, I think it’s about 20,000 people around that is what came out to the Christmas parade, so that’s just a way bigger group that we get to perform to,” he said.

KSBY Orcutt Academy drum major Seamus Gault prepares with the band for the Elks Rodeo Parade

For freshman Alx Carmona, performing for younger children is special.

“It’s a really good feeling, you know. Knowing that when I was a kid, it was really cool watching the bands go by, and now that I’m in the band, I want to give the kids the feeling I got when the bands went by,” Carmona said.

Coburn is looking forward to the end result after so much hard work.

“It’s kind of nerve-wracking to think, okay, are we going to be able to put all these things together and create an entertaining show for people? And once all that comes together, it’s really exciting because you see it in the parts, and then when they bring it all together and it’s moving down the street, that’s the most exciting part for me,” he said.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, taking place along Broadway from E. Mill Street to E. Enos Drive. You can watch the parade live on Laff and a replay at 3 p.m. on KSBY.

KSBY

The Elks Rodeo is taking place Wednesday through Sunday at the Elks Event Center off Highway 101 in Santa Maria.

