Phoenix flights at Santa Maria Airport ending in May

Flights to and from Phoenix at the Santa Maria Airport will be coming to an end less than a year after first taking off.

American Airlines confirmed to KSBY that the service, which operated under the American Eagle banner and in partnership with SkyWest, will be discontinued as of May 7.

The twice-daily, nonstop flights, which were an effort to reconnect the Santa Maria Airport with the broader air travel network, have been available since Oct. 15.

Officials at the time said the new route was the result of years of effort from airport leaders, city officials, business advocates, and regional partners, but American Airlines on Monday told KSBY that flights to Santa Maria “did not meet performance expectations.”

The company says it will be reaching out to impacted customers to offer alternate travel arrangements or refunds.

KSBY reached out to the Santa Maria Airport on Monday but has not yet received a response.

