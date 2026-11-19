Santa Maria is moving forward with a proposal to rename Cesar E. Chavez Drive to Ontiveros Drive following allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct involving Cesar Chavez.

During Tuesday's City Council meeting, the city's public works director presented a proposal to rename the street after Thomas J. Ontiveros, a Santa Maria Valley native who served in the Vietnam War at age 20.

The city's Traffic Committee considered three potential names: Ontiveros, Holmes and Swayze. Ontiveros received the most support among the three proposed names.

However, some residents say they feel their input was not reflected in the decision, despite a community meeting held May 13 to gather feedback.

"Why bother asking us to do a survey? I do not feel like we have been heard. I feel like we have been ignored," said Stela Felix Villarreal, a Santa Maria resident.

Supporters say the proposed name would recognize local veterans.

Dave Cross, co-founder of the Freedom Monument, thanked the city for considering Ontiveros, who is among 114 Santa Maria Valley veterans listed at the monument.

Others questioned whether the new name would remain appropriate in the future.

"They're going to throw one name and add a new one, and again, what if in 10 years something is found out on the new name change?" Villarreal said.

Residents also raised concerns about the logistical challenges of changing their addresses.

"For us, it would be a big hassle to have to change our address to a new name. For someone who isn't familiar with technology, this change is complicated," said Maria Mendoza, a Santa Maria resident.

Approximately 60 homes could be affected by the proposed name change. Previous estimates put the cost of the change at about $26,000.

The city will forward its recommendation to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors for consideration. Residents would be notified once the process moves forward.

An estimated timeline for the name change has not yet been confirmed.