Queen tribute band to perform at the Santa Barbara County Fair

Tribute band Queen Nation is scheduled to perform at the Santa Barbara County Fair this summer.

The group will take the grandstand stage on Wednesday, July 9, with special guest American Mile opening the show at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale this Friday on the fair's website.

Queen Nation has been called the #1 Queen tribute band in the U.S., covering Queen classics like "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Will Rock You," and "We Are the Champions."

The Santa Barbara County Fair takes place July 9 through July 13 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.