With results still unofficial in the race for Santa Barbara County's Fifth District supervisor, candidates and residents are looking ahead to what's next for the community.

Some Santa Maria residents say the county has made progress in addressing local needs over the years, but believe more work is needed, particularly when it comes to services for seniors, road improvements and child care.

“Probably more, changing maybe more things with the senior and some of the roads, too,” said Santa Maria resident Minerva Salazar.

Sherry Grant, another Santa Maria resident, said expanding access to child care and preschool programs should be a priority.

“I'd like to see more day care, preschools, things like that for the children. It's a huge need for the Santa Maria Valley,” Grant said.

Ricardo Valencia, who continues to lead the race, said affordable housing, child care and community services will be among his priorities if he takes office.

One of his immediate concerns, he said, is protecting community members from federal immigration enforcement actions.

“One of the first things I want to do is pass an ordinance similar to Los Angeles County, where we make it so that if they ever show up to our county jails, they have to show up with a judicial warrant and make it so that ICE agents are not taking our community members from our county jail,” Valencia said.

Although the campaign has come to an end, Valencia said he plans to remain involved in the community by hosting events and continuing to advocate for local residents.

“Every decision that I would make as a supervisor would be with farmworkers at the decision-making table, working families, folks on a fixed income, folks that are struggling to make ends meet,” Valencia said.

Meanwhile, Maribel Aguilera conceded the race Friday, thanking her family and community for their support.

In a social media statement, Aguilera said she looks forward to serving her community even when she is not in office, adding, “The election may be over, but the work continues.”

The results remain unofficial as election officials continue processing ballots.