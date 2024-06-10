Santa Barbara County Fair adds The Fray to concert lineup

The Fray is scheduled to perform at the Santa Barbara County Fair this summer.

The concert will take place on Friday, July 12 starting at 7:30 p.m. with two opening acts — Amador Sons and Patrick Martin.

Grandstand seating is free with paid fair admission. Special seating is available for $10 to $25 and reserved special tables are $300 plus the price of fair admission. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 14.

The Fray is known for hits including "Over My Head (Cable Car)" and "How to Save a Life."

The Santa Barbara County Fair will take place from July 10-14 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.