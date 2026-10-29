Santa Maria addresses ICE detention of high school student

The City of Santa Maria is providing an update on an incident involving a Santa Maria High School student who was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents while walking to school.

KSBY community reporter Arly Lara previously reported that the student was detained Oct. 21 about half a mile from campus and later released.

In an update Wednesday, the city said the incident happened in the area of South Broadway and Enos. The student was reportedly injured during the encounter.

Santa Maria police assisted by calling an ambulance for the student. Police Chief Christopher Williams also contacted the District Attorney’s Office, California Attorney General’s Office and ICE’s Los Angeles office. The city said Williams remains in communication with the agencies as they investigate the incident.

The city said Santa Maria police do not enforce federal immigration laws or ask people about their immigration status. Its public safety policies comply with Senate Bill 54, the California Values Act.

“Public safety depends on trust, and we encourage all residents, regardless of immigration status, to contact the Police Department when they need help."

The city said it remains committed to communicating residents’ rights and strengthening community partnerships.