Santa Maria student detained by ICE while walking to school Wednesday morning

A Santa Maria High School student was reportedly detained by federal immigration agents while walking to school early Wednesday morning, according to a message sent to parents by Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Superintendent Antonio Garcia.

According to the message, the student was detained by ICE officers about half a mile from campus and later released in the same area where he was picked up. He then continued walking to school.

According to a former teacher, the special needs student suffered a broken wrist in the incident.

School administrators called an ambulance once he arrived on campus and reported the incident to the Santa Maria Police Department, Garcia said.

In a recent press release, the immigrant rights group 805 Undocufund reported that more than 200 community members across the Tri-County region have been detained or remain unaccounted for since Oct. 5. The organization said nearly half of the immigration enforcement sightings reported to its rapid response network have come from Santa Maria.

The incident has raised concerns about student safety among some local residents.

Danny Mogg, a Santa Maria resident and grandfather of a student who attends Pioneer Valley High School, said he plans to accompany his grandson on his daily walks to and from school.

“I am a grandfather and life coach to an autistic teenager that attends Pioneer High School. He walks to school every day. This is a complete outrage and it will not stand. I plan to walk my grandson every morning and home,” Mogg said.

KSBY News reached out to the school district and the teacher for additional information but did not receive further details.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said agents were conducting a targeted enforcement operation in Santa Maria when they encountered an individual they believed matched the description of their target.

According to the agency, the individual refused lawful commands and assumed a fighting stance. ICE said agents used "their training to safely control the situation until they could confirm his identity."

The agency also denied claims that the individual suffered broken bones, saying he did not request medical assistance.

Immigration attorney Rodolfo Marquez said racial profiling has become a growing concern in immigration enforcement.

“There has been cases that almost allow them to racial profile, in which the Ninth Circuit ruled, and we see that happening now,” Marquez said.

Marquez shared advice for potential encounters with ICE.

“One of the first questions you should ask is, ‘Am I free to go?’ If they say no, then you know it’s a detention, right? Then the third thing would be to exercise your right to remain silent. ‘I exercise my right to remain silent, and I don’t consent to any searches,’” Marquez said.

He also encouraged people who witness an ICE detention to record what they see, as long as they do not interfere with the agents.

“I think it’s important to bring accountability with recording. This can be used in court cases,” Marquez said.

805 Undocufund plans to hold a protest Saturday, Oct. 24, at 5 p.m. to show support for the student and respond to the reported detention.