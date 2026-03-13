Santa Maria Airport board to consider budget after American Airlines pulls Phoenix flights

SANTA MARIA — In a meeting Thursday, the Santa Maria Airport Board of Directors said there will be "some serious conversations" about the budget after American Airlines pulled its flights between Santa Maria and Phoenix.

The Santa Maria Airport announced Monday flights to and from Phoenix will end after less than a year.

The twice-daily route launched in October 2025. Airport officials said it was in an effort to reconnect the Santa Maria Airport with a major travel hub.

In a statement to KSBY, American Airlines said flights to SMX did not meet performance expectations.

After Thursday's board meeting, Santa Maria Airport General Manager, Martin Pehl, told KSBY the board understands the airline's decision, but is disappointed.

"They're a for-profit company, not in the business of losing money," Pehl said. "The aircraft and crews are a resource. If there's a place to put them that's more profitable, they're going to make a hard business decision."

Pehl said there are a few factors that lead to low ticket sales.

"After the holidays, it's tough to put people in seats. So there's routinely low load factors," Pehl said. "So we really didn't have a chance to get to the summer, which is kind of disappointing. We thought we were in a good position."

Pehl also said the airline hadn't been able to capitalize on travel from the Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Despite the setback, Pehl said the airport will grow from the decision.

"We're going to learn our lessons, make note of it, have some hard conversations and self-evaluation. It's just a matter of time," Pehl said.

Pehl continued, "The growth in the Central Coast, population wise, is happening right here in the Santa Maria Valley. It's our job to make sure we keep this airport healthy and capable and when the customer is ready to fly and fill these planes, we'll be ready for them."

Flights will be discontinued May 7, 2026.