Santa Maria Airport ends flights to Phoenix

Less than a year after its launch, the connecting flight between Santa Maria Airport and Phoenix has come to an end.

In October 2025, American Airlines introduced a direct connection from Santa Maria to Phoenix, offering travelers a new option for onward connections. Now, just six months later, the airline has canceled the route.

As of Wednesday, May 6, all American Airlines flights between Santa Maria and Phoenix are no longer available.

In a statement to KSBY, American Airlines, said that Santa Maria-Phoenix route did not meet performance expectations during this short run.

Many residents in Santa Maria and surrounding communities discovered the cancellation while attempting to book flights to Phoenix.

Local resident Francine Tillman, said the loss of this route has already affected her family’s travel plans, as the route provided a convenient way for her to visit her parents.

“Now I have to look at traveling a longer distance, either LAX or San Luis Obispo, and see what they have available,” Tillman said.