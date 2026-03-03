Santa Maria-Bonita School District celebrates Read Across America Day

On Monday, students at Liberty Elementary School in Santa Maria took part in Read Across America Day celebrations.

The local school is one of several in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District (SMBSD) that recognized the nationwide celebration of reading and literacy.

To get in the spirit, Liberty Elementary School students and staff dressed up as The Lorax, donning orange in honor of the beloved Dr. Seuss character.

SMBSD Director of Pupil Services Dr. Mark Palmerston dressed up as the Cat in the Hat. He was a guest reader on campus, helping the school celebrate Read Across America.

Throughout the week, other local leaders will also be visiting district campuses to read to students, according to SMBSD Public Information Officer Samantha Scroggin.

Those guest readers reportedly include Mayor Alice Patino, SMBSD Superintendent Dr. Darren McDuffie, and members of the Santa Maria Police Department.

“It means a lot to our students to see that community leaders that they might look up to, or that they might see out in the city, love reading just as much as they do," Scroggin said.

Scroggin told KSBY that Read Across America, celebrated every March 2, aims to spark a lifelong love for reading within students.

"It's just making reading fun, it's one big celebration of literacy for our community."