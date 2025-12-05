Santa Maria Chamber launches holiday campaign to support local businesses

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce has kicked off a holiday campaign that officials say aims to celebrate and support local businesses.

"Shop Small Santa Maria Valley" is reportedly being organized by the Chamber in collaboration with American Express.

As part of the campaign, the Chamber is hosting an Instagram giveaway, where three winners will each receive a $100 Visa gift card.

To enter, visit the Chamber's Instagram page @santamariavalleychamber and click on the Shop Small Give Away post. You then have to "like" the post, follow the Chamber's account, and tag a friend in the comments along with your favorite local business.

Shoppers can score an extra entry by sharing the post on their stories and tagging the Chamber.

"We're hoping to get more people to post on their social media feeds as they're shopping small—that they're going to these small businesses and supporting them," said the Chamber's Hispanic Business Development Representative, Efrain Salazar.

Giveaway submissions will be accepted through Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m.

Shop Small Santa Maria Valley also includes free merchandise available for local businesses.

American Express is helping provide items like stickers, decals, and signs that shops can use to promote the campaign, according to the Chamber.

Business owners can reportedly pick up these free resources Monday through Friday, from 9 to 4 p.m., at the Santa Maria Valley Chamber Visitor Center.

“I think it's super important to support local businesses because local businesses are what support our community as a whole," said Salazar, "So if you have the opportunity to shop small and support these businesses, it's a win-win for everyone."

From dining out to shopping for gifts, the Chamber encourages residents to prioritize local purchases this holiday season.