Santa Maria City Council to consider pay raise proposal

The Santa Maria City Council will consider a proposal on Tuesday, August 4 to increase council members and mayor’s compensation by $341 a month starting in December if approved.

According to Assistant City Manager, Chuen Wu, the proposed increase would recognize the time and responsibility that comes with serving the community.

"It's been four years since the council has received a salary increase and this is really a way to recognize their time and their service," said Wu. "In many ways, this feels a bit like a stipend that covers their transportation costs but also recognizes the time they've committed to serving the community."

The proposed increase would be the sixth salary adjustment for the City Council in more than 40 years. The most recent increase was approved in 2022.

Despite being the largest city in Santa Barbara county, Santa Maria pays its council members less than three of the four cities included in the comparison. Santa Barbara, which has about 22% fewer residents, pays its council members more than three times as much as Santa Maria.

"This is a modest increase, I think, that will help bridge the gap comparable to the communities nearby," said Wu.

But according to local residents not everyone agrees on whether the raise is necessary.

Santa Maria resident, Barbara Morton explains if an increase happens it has to be earned.

"Well, I feel everybody needs a salary increase. You can't afford the cost of living without it," said Morton. "But I do feel with the council, there's a lot to be done in this city, a lot."

On the other hand, Guadalupe resident, Susie Ortiz, says there has to be considerations on the city's budget before it get approve.

"If it hurts the budget and it doesn't fix the city, then I'm not for it," Ortiz said.

If approved, council members would receive a maximum monthly salary of about $2,048, while the mayor's monthly salary would increase to about $2,298.

"If you include all council members and the mayor, it's about $19,000 for the year, this is really not a significant impact," said Wu.

If the council doesn't approve the proposal as presented, members can choose to keep their current salaries or approve a different compensation amount.

The city council meeting is set for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.