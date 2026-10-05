Santa Maria confirms Amazon will operate Stowell Road distribution center

The City of Santa Maria confirms Amazon will operate a package distribution center under construction on West Stowell Road.

Building permits have been issued for the project, and construction has begun, City Planner Cody Graybehl told KSBY News.

The confirmation comes months after the Santa Maria Planning Commission approved the project. When KSBY News first reported on the proposal in April, the city had not publicly identified the company that would operate the facility.

Speed’s Oil Tool Service, a Santa Maria company, is supplying dirt to prepare the site. Gene Berban with Speed’s said the company expects to move about 200,000 cubic yards of dirt — roughly 12,000 loads — to raise the building site about 10 feet above street grade.

Berban said the work began Aug. 10 and is expected to continue through October or November, weather permitting.

The Planning Commission approved the distribution center in a 2-1 vote on May 6. The city estimates the project could bring about 800 jobs to Santa Maria: 300 positions directly employed by the company and 500 contract positions.

Amazon did not directly answer KSBY’s question about the facility. In an email, Amazon Field Communications representative Carly Levy said, “We’re always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and improves the experience for our employees, customers, and partners. We have nothing to share at the moment, but will let you know when we do.”

