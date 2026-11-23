The Santa Maria City Council has rejected a proposed mixed-use development Courtyard at Hidden Pines following concerns from residents about traffic, parking and density.

The project would have included 14 residential units, neighborhood commercial space and a courtyard for community events on approximately 2.8 acres of vacant land originally zoned for a church.

The council rejected the project in a 3-2 vote, with Mayor Alice Patino voting against it.

“The most important thing to me is the private property right of people that already established themselves already in the neighborhood,” Patino said.

Council members Gloria Soto and Maribel Aguilera supported the project, pointing to the city's need for more housing.

“Whenever we are turning down this type of project, we are creating issues with our requirements with housing, so I just want to keep that note,” Aguilera said.

The proposed development included 72 parking spaces, seven fewer than identified as required under the project's parking calculations.

The six attached single-family homes would have included 12 parking spaces, while the eight apartment units, which could eventually become condominiums, would have included eight covered spaces. The proposed retail commercial space would have met its parking requirement.

Developer Dan Patin says the process of moving the project forward has been challenging, but he plans to continue pursuing it.

Patin is now considering a proposal for 32 condominiums for sale, potentially targeting seniors, workforce housing and families, similar to a plan proposed in 2023.

“We really don't have any other options now other than homes, and that's what Santa Maria wants,” Patin said.

Patin said he is frustrated to have to return to the original plan and face another setback in moving the project forward.

“It's more frustrating that we have to go back to the original plan. I was hoping to present a better option, and the neighbors didn't like it. We'll listen to them again,” Patin said.

Resident Gustavo Nunez said he hopes the developer considers the neighborhood's existing parking challenges.

“There are too many homes. There's already not enough parking as it is. I would like something different that doesn't take up so much parking space,” Nunez said.

Patin said he plans to gather community feedback and bring a new proposal before the City Council in the next two to three months.