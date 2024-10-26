Santa Maria courthouse bombing suspect pleads not guilty to federal charges

A 20-year-old Santa Maria man pleaded not guilty in federal court on Friday to charges related to a bombing at the Santa Barbara County Superior Courthouse in Santa Maria last month.

Nathaniel McGuire is charged with using a weapon of mass destruction, maliciously damaging a building using an explosive, and possessing unregistered destructive devices.

On September 25, authorities say McGuire tossed a bag into the lobby of the courthouse, setting off an explosive device that injured five people. It's alleged that he had additional weapons in his vehicle and planned to kill a judge.

McGuire was due to appear in court that day following his arrest earlier this summer for firearms violations.

A trial on the three federal charges is scheduled to take place in December.

McGuire also faces multiple charges filed against him by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, including attempted murder, use of an explosive device with the intent to murder, use of an explosive device for purposes of terrorizing, use of an explosive device causing injury, arson with use of an accelerant, and possession of loaded firearms.