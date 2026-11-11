Santa Maria plans crosswalk, pedestrian safety improvements near schools

The City of Santa Maria is moving forward with plans to improve pedestrian safety near local schools, including new crosswalks and flashing warning lights at several locations.

Earlier this month, the City Council approved moving forward with the sixth cycle of its Safe Routes to School program, which includes hiring engineers to design the proposed improvements.

Public Works Director Brett Fulgoni says one area being considered is Donovan Road, where the city is looking to add crosswalks near schools.

For Estela Lopez, who has two children attending Rice Elementary School, East Donovan Road is part of her daily route. She says heavy traffic and drivers failing to follow pedestrian safety markings make walking her children to school concerning.

“First, the pedestrian area has a lot of traffic. Second, drivers don't respect the red-marked areas, even when children are crossing,” Lopez said.

Lopez is not alone in her concerns.

Fulgoni says the city has completed approximately 55 locations for crosswalk improvements through previous funding cycles. Those areas include locations near Allan Hancock College and Santa Maria High School.

Another area of concern is East Alvin Road.

Kalina Iniguez, who lives near a crosswalk along the road, says drivers do not always stop for pedestrians.

“I've had my stepchildren, they have tried crossing. No one stops. I've had both of them almost hit, and people haven't stopped,” Iniguez said.

The proposed improvements would also include rectangular rapid flashing beacons, or RRFBs, at existing crosswalks. The flashing yellow lights can be activated by pedestrians before crossing to alert approaching drivers.

Iniguez says the additional warning lights could help improve visibility, especially at night.

“My stepdaughter takes the bus from work, so she has to cross every night in the dark. I think that would be beneficial, because maybe then they'll see, 'Oh, OK, it's flashing. There's someone in the roadway. I need to be more cautious',” she said.

The city plans to hire engineers to design the improvements under the sixth funding cycle. The design contract is worth nearly $900,000, with Fulgoni saying the city plans to use funds from a federal grant and Measure A to cover the cost.

Fulgoni says the project is expected to be completed within a year.

Fulgoni also says the city is planning an $8 million project next year to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety along Fesler Street.