Santa Maria Police investigate overnight shooting

The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday just after midnight.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of N. Baldwin. Upon arrival, officers found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Police say he was later taken to the hospital for treatment.

After officers conducted a protective sweep of the area, they determined there were no other victims and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Officials say this is an active investigation. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Rubio at (805) 310-9855 or the Santa Maria Police Department Tip Line at (805) 928-3781, extension 2677.