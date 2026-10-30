Santa Maria Police launch first phase of AI-powered dispatch system

The Santa Maria Police Department has launched the first phase of a new AI-powered dispatch system designed to help handle certain non-emergency calls and reduce the workload for dispatchers.

The system, called Hyper AI, officially launched Wednesday. During its initial phase, the technology is being used to handle calls that do not require an officer to respond in person.

Lieutenant Andy Magallon said the department is starting with reports that can be handled without an immediate police response.

“With the soft launch, we are now testing arson registry, sex registry, some theft calls, things that do not require a police response,” Magallon said.

As of Thursday, the system had received 208 calls, according to Michael Balcorta, a business analyst with the department. Of those, 17 calls, or about 8.3%, were resolved by the AI agent.

The department says the technology is intended to help improve call handling, particularly during times when staffing is limited.

Police Chief Williams said there are times when only one or two people are working overnight, which can make it more difficult to provide services to the community.

However, some residents have questions about whether the technology will affect response times.

Nancy Escobar, a Santa Maria resident, said she is concerned about how the system could affect people trying to get help.

“It takes forever, even with 911 live calls. So I can’t even imagine the other kind of calls,” Escobar said.

To demonstrate how the technology operates, Balcorta walked through a simulated theft report.

The AI agent asked where the incident occurred and whether the caller was in immediate danger. It then continued asking questions to gather information about the situation.

Balcorta said the system is designed to recognize situations that require immediate attention from a live dispatcher.

“Anytime it detects an in-progress crime or someone with a weapon or some threat to somebody’s safety, it will automatically transfer to dispatch,” Balcorta said.

During the demonstration, the AI agent transferred the simulated call to a live dispatcher.

The system also offers support in 30 languages. According to Balcorta, callers can speak in their preferred language, and the AI agent will respond accordingly.

The Santa Maria Police Department is not the first local agency to implement the system.

The Lompoc Police Department has been using the AI dispatch program for about eight months. During that time, the department has reported a 66% reduction in the workload at its communications center.

Santa Maria police officials expect the AI agent to handle more types of calls and take on additional functions as the rollout continues in the coming weeks.

The department is also encouraging community members to share feedback, questions, or concerns about the new technology.