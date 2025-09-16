Santa Maria Public Airport hiring new staff ahead of upcoming service change

Ahead of the Santa Maria Public Airport's launch of its newest route in October, officials are looking to fill several airport staff positions.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced on Tuesday that it is seeking applications for Transportation Security Officer positions at the airport.

Officials say the hiring push is due to the upcoming addition of a flight service to Phoenix, Arizona, starting Oct. 15.

Through its regional partner, SkyWest Airlines, American Airlines will launch two daily non-stop flights between Santa Maria and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The addition comes after nearly a decade without hub service at the Santa Maria Public Airport.



To learn more about the open positions at the airport, visit the TSA jobs webpage.