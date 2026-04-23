Santa Maria Regional Transit celebrates 50 years with reduced bus fares

In addition to celebrating Earth Day, the Santa Maria Regional Transit (SMRT) marked a major milestone on Wednesday — 50 years of providing public transportation to the Santa Maria region.

Since launching its first public transit service in 1976, SMRT has grown from a single-route operation to a multi-route system that connects residents to different community resources.

To celebrate its golden anniversary, and in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Association (SBCAG), SMRT announced free bus rides on Earth Day for all riders.

Additionally, SMRT introduced a limited-time fare reduction for the next 50 days, from April 22 through June 12. During this time, base fares will be reduced to 50 cents for the general public and 25 cents for qualifying seniors and individuals with disabilities.

Gamaliel Anguino, SMRT’s Transit Services Manager, emphasized the agency’s ongoing commitment to serving the community and encouraged residents to take advantage of reduced fares.

"The service has evolved quite considerably since its inception,” Anguiano said. We encourage the public to celebrate this historic milestone with us and take advantage of the reduced fares."

Beyond the anniversary and Earth Day events, SMRT hopes to raise awareness of public transit options throughout Northern Santa Barbara County and strengthen connections between residents and essential destinations such as schools, workplaces, and social events.