Santa Maria residents welcome long-awaited street improvements

Some streets in Santa Maria are getting an upgrade. A paving program called RoadAI is helping survey street conditions to identify where repaving is needed.

The City of Santa Maria launched RoadAI to help identify streets most in need of repavement. Crews are now making repairs in several neighborhoods based on the software's assessment.

One of those projects is taking place near Curryer Street, where Teresa Ramirez, who has lived in the neighborhood for eight years, said this is the first major improvement she has seen since moving there.

"Since we moved here, I hadn't really seen any changes. Now I'm finally seeing things improve," Ramirez said.

For Alberto Tlaxcala, an ice-cream vendor who has worked in the area for 17 years, the concerns extend beyond the roadway.

"Some parts of the sidewalks are in bad shape because the tree roots have lifted the concrete," Tlaxcala said. "It's dangerous because when we're riding our bicycles, we could tip over or fall."

Brendan McCafferty, who works for the city's Public Works Department, said crews recently replaced a section of curb and gutter that had been lifted by tree roots.

"Last week we took this curb and gutter out. It was lifted because of this tree right here," McCafferty said. "So we set it up in a day and then the next day we poured it. It usually takes one to two days to set it up."

According to the city, RoadAI helps crews evaluate each street's Pavement Condition Index, or PCI, by examining the condition of road segments to determine where roads have deteriorated beyond a simple surface treatment and require more extensive repairs.

McCafferty said the software has made the process more efficient.

"I think it's a benefit," McCafferty said. "It helps out a lot."

Residents said they may not know much about the software itself, but they appreciate seeing long-awaited improvements in their neighborhood.

"We're happy they're fixing the street where we live," Ramirez said.

Learn more about which streets are scheduled for construction, here.