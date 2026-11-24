The Salvation Army in Santa Maria has canceled its annual Thanksgiving dinner, ending a tradition that has helped feed hundreds of people in the community for more than 15 years.

Organizers say a broken refrigerator and a lack of donations made it difficult to prepare for this year’s meal.

Vicky Villanea, a major with the Santa Maria Salvation Army, said the organization received only 30 turkeys, which will be used to support Meals on Wheels and people experiencing homelessness.

“This year is very difficult for us,” Villanea said. “This year we won’t have enough for the community.”

Last year, the organization served between 250 and 350 families during its Thanksgiving meal. Villanea said economic challenges may have contributed to the decline in donations.

The cancellation comes as families continue to face rising food costs and financial pressures.

Hannah Rychman, grants strategy officer with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, said the organization has seen nearly 2,000 more female-headed households and more than 1,600 additional older adults seeking support over the past year.

Rychman said demand for food assistance often increases during the holidays, when agricultural and hospitality work slows during the winter months.

For Ray Chavez, a seasonal agricultural worker who attended last year’s Thanksgiving dinner, the meal helped his family stretch their grocery budget.

“It helps a lot, because sometimes we run out of money for groceries and the food is really high right now,” Chavez said. “So it’s a big, big help.”

Monica Camacho, another Santa Maria resident, said the cancellation is disappointing for people who rely on community meals.

“It’s sad, because there are a lot of people in need who need to come and eat something like this,” Camacho said.

Although the community Thanksgiving dinner is canceled, the Salvation Army will continue serving a meal to about 75 people experiencing homelessness.

The organization also distributed 200 chickens along with meal boxes to families on Monday.

Villanea said the Salvation Army is now focusing on its Christmas toy drive, which helps more than 300 families.

Community members interested in supporting the Salvation Army’s holiday programs can donate toys in person or make monetary donations online through the organization’s website.