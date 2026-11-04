Santa Maria voters share experiences using ballot-marking devices on Election Day

Voters in Santa Maria are casting their ballots in different ways on Election Day, including using ballot-marking devices at polling centers.

For community members like Thomas Avenall, voting in person at the Bob Orach Community Center gave him the opportunity to use a ballot-marking device.

Avenall said community services, including maintaining parks, are among the issues that matter most to him.

"I voted to basically to keep the parks and services, keep them maintained. I'm really an avid outdoorsman, and I like to go outside," Avenall said.

He said the electronic ballot also made it easier for him to read and review his choices.

"The ballots are nice and big for me to see. Like, especially for those with impaired vision. Usually the printed ballots are kind of small on text, so the electronic ballots are easier in that way," Avenall said.

At the Bob Orach Community Center, Election Supervisor Shelly Marsalek said the polling location added a second ballot-marking device this year.

Marsalek said they have seen an increase in voters of different age groups using the devices.

"I would think that the younger generation would be more towards it, but it's been a mix of people," Marsalek said.

According to Marsalek, voters spend about 10 to 15 minutes marking their ballots electronically.

For Santa Maria resident Natalie Herrera, this election was important. She said she wanted to take her time reviewing candidates and measures before making her decisions.

"There was certain policies that I wanted to be very sure I was voting on behalf of certain people, so I was going through it on my phone to make sure everything I was voting for was good," Herrera said.

However, Herrera said she also appreciates having the option to mark a paper ballot.

She said paper ballots allow her to review her choices at her own pace and feel less pressured while voting.

"It's a little more convenient than electronically or using the devices. I feel like since it's in front of me, I'm able to take my time and feel less pressured, and I'm able to read it thoroughly," Herrera said.

