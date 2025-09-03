Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySanta Maria

Actions

Santa Maria's Bookmobile ends visits to Armstrong Park, announces new location

Starting this Tuesday, the new location for Santa Maria's To Go Bookmobile will be at Bob Orach Park.
BOOKMOBILE.jpg
Santa Maria Public Library
The Santa Maria Public Library's Bookmobile will hit the road and offer pop-up story time at different spots within the city.
BOOKMOBILE.jpg
Posted

Santa Maria's Public Library has announced its To Go Bookmobile will no longer be visiting Armstrong Park.

Instead, the Bookmobile will now make its stop at Bob Orach Park near Liberty Elementary School, every Tuesday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m..

The Bookmobile makes 11 stops in a week to neighborhoods across the valley. It is part of a city-wide initiative that aims to improve the quality of life of its residents.

No additional changes have been announced. Locals can continue using this resource to check out and return books.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community