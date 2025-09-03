Santa Maria's Bookmobile ends visits to Armstrong Park, announces new location

Santa Maria's Public Library has announced its To Go Bookmobile will no longer be visiting Armstrong Park.

Instead, the Bookmobile will now make its stop at Bob Orach Park near Liberty Elementary School, every Tuesday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m..

The Bookmobile makes 11 stops in a week to neighborhoods across the valley. It is part of a city-wide initiative that aims to improve the quality of life of its residents.

No additional changes have been announced. Locals can continue using this resource to check out and return books.

