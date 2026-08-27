Reported school threat under investigation at Santa Maria High School

A potential school threat is reportedly under investigation in Santa Maria.

According to Santa Maria Joint Union High School District PIO Kenny Klein, administrators at Santa Maria High contacted Santa Maria police Thursday morning after learning of a possible threatening social media post involving the high school on the 900 block of South Broadway.

Klein did not elaborate on the type of threat but said the school and district are working with authorities.

“The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority," he said, adding that the safety of students and staff was never in question.

“We take every threat seriously, and we would like to remind students and parents that the irresponsible use of social media platforms can result in serious school and legal consequences,” Klein said, adding, “If you see something suspicious on social media, please report it and don’t repost it."

He says student and staff safety is the district’s top priority.

KSBY reached out to Santa Maria police for additional information, but the call went unanswered.

The reported threat at the high school comes a day after the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced that investigators thwarted a school threat and recovered two explosive devices from an Orcutt boy's home.

Late last week, authorities also investigated after a post on TikTok threatening a school shooting in Orcutt started circulating among students.

