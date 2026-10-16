Senior centers offer older adults a place to cool down during extreme heat

As temperatures rise, senior centers in Santa Maria, Guadalupe and Orcutt are offering older adults a place to cool down, socialize and connect with community resources.

For some local seniors, access to a cool space is especially important because they do not have air conditioning at home.

“I don’t have air conditioning,” Guadalupe resident Tiburcio Murgia said in Spanish.

Ofelia Garcia, another Guadalupe resident, also said she does not have air conditioning at home.

According to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, older adults are more vulnerable to extreme heat. Approximately 97,000 county residents are age 60 and older.

Garcia said local senior centers provide an important space for older adults to spend time together and escape the heat.

“I think it’s necessary that they’re open,” Garcia said. “We have a place to go or to play games or whatever. It’s just nice to have them here.”

At the Elwin Mussell Senior Citizen Center in Santa Maria, staff members have noticed a slight increase in attendance as temperatures climb.

“We have noticed our regular members have added attending maybe one or two extra days as the days heat up,” said Karen Ramos, who works for the City of Santa Maria's Recreation and Parks Department.

In Orcutt, Michelle Southwick, Executive Director of the Oasis Senior Center, said extreme heat can be particularly challenging for older adults, especially those without air conditioning.

“I talked with some people earlier, and because very few houses have air conditioning, it’s just hard to manage,” Southwick said. “And as you get older, your body doesn’t handle the heat nearly as well.”

Beyond providing a place to cool down, Southwick said Oasis staff members help connect older adults with additional community resources when they need support the center cannot provide.

“If there are needs that we don’t provide, their air conditioner broke down, you know, and they’re living in the high-rise in downtown, we will go and try to connect them with somebody that we know has the reputation and integrity,” Southwick said.

The county recommends spending part of the day in an air-conditioned or cooler space when temperatures rise. Electric fans may provide some comfort, but they may not prevent heat-related illness during extreme heat.

Here is a list of cooling centers in the area:

Santa Maria Public Library



421 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria

Mussell Senior Center



510 E. Park Ave., Santa Maria

Oasis Senior Citizen Center



420 Soares Ave., Orcutt

Guadalupe Senior Center

