Third potential school threat in northern Santa Barbara County sparks community concern

Administrators at Santa Maria High School contacted police Thursday morning after learning of a possible threatening social media post involving the school.

The reported threat marks the third potential school threat investigated in northern Santa Barbara County in just one week, following two other recent incidents that have raised concerns among parents, students and educators.

“Obviously concerned, we're, as parents, invested to protect our kids and help them be better,” said parent Daniel Cassels. “So when you hear those things, the first thing you want to do is protect them.”

Shannon Day, a local teacher in the Orcutt Union School District, said the recent incidents are concerning.

“I’m concerned about all of our children nowadays, especially with being a teacher in the Orcutt Union School District,” Day said. “Things are getting out of control.”

Santa Maria High School student Monica Perez said students are not always notified about potential threats unless officials believe there is a significant concern.

“They usually don’t alert us unless it’s, like, a big threat,” Perez said. “If they’re inside the school or near the surrounding school.”

Santa Maria Police Sgt. Oscar Coral said that the investigation remains open, and few details are being released at this time.

“Our officers conducted a thorough investigation, and based on what we found, we determined there was no credible or immediate threat to students and staff,” Sgt. Coral said.

He explained that when investigating a potential threat, officers consider the totality of the circumstances.

“Including what was said or posted, the context surrounding it, the individuals involved, available evidence, and whether there appears to be the means or ability to carry out the threat,” Coral said.

He said every report is taken seriously until investigators can assess the threat.

Police then work with school officials to determine whether parents and students need to be notified.

According to Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Public Information Officer Kenny Klein, parents were notified following the report through ParentSquare in English, Spanish and Mixteco. Staff members were also informed.

Klein said the district has multiple communication and training programs in place throughout the year focused on safety and threat awareness to help prevent situations from escalating.

In a press release, Klein also emphasized the importance of thinking before posting or sharing threats on social media. He said threatening posts can result in serious school disciplinary action and potential legal consequences.

