Voter registration deadline approaches as Santa Barbara County receives ballots

With California's voter registration deadline just a few days away, Santa Barbara County Elections officials are seeing increased interest from residents looking to make their voices heard in the November midterm election.

As of Monday, Oct. 12, the county had already received approximately 2,700 ballots, according to Christina Valenzuela, manager of the Santa Barbara County Elections Division.

The number is comparable to previous elections at this point in the voting period, Valenzuela said. She expects more ballots to arrive as mail delivery resumes and voters continue returning their ballots.

“We do expect more ballots to be coming in starting tomorrow,” Valenzuela said.

For some Central Coast residents, registering to vote has been a straightforward process.

“Oh, it’s pretty simple,” said Ray Albertelli, a Santa Maria resident.

Francis Romero, a Guadalupe resident, shared a similar experience.

“That was very easy,” Romero said.

As more residents prepare to cast their ballots, Valenzuela said the county has received an increase in phone calls from voters asking where and how they can return their ballots.

“We’ve been receiving more phone calls, people interested in how to drop off their ballots and locations,” Valenzuela said.

Beyond the voting process, residents say casting a ballot gives them an opportunity to weigh in on issues that affect their daily lives.

For Santa Maria resident Michael Thomas, the economy and rising fuel prices are among the issues motivating him to participate in the election.

“Everything, everything is important. The economy, the price of fuel, the way it’s going up and all that. It bothers me a lot,” he said.

Romero said voters should also take the time to understand the measures and propositions on the ballot rather than making decisions based solely on party affiliation.

“I think it’s important that people read every proposition and are informed, and they don’t just go by a party line,” Romero said.

With the deadline approaching, Santa Barbara County Elections officials are encouraging eligible residents who have not yet registered to do so before Oct. 19.

Valenzuela said the county typically sees more people register as the deadline gets closer.

“Usually, right before an election, there is a higher turnout,” Valenzuela said. “When we’re earlier on, people don’t have that on their mind to register, so we do receive more registrations closer to the deadline.”

Voters can check their registration status and verify their residential and mailing addresses through the California Secretary of State’s website or the Santa Barbara County Elections Office website.

Eligible residents can also register to vote or update their registration information through the California Secretary of State’s voter registration page.

