Witnesses sought in Santa Maria-area hit-and-run

Authorities are seeking witnesses to a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian in the Santa Maria area Sunday night.

The California Highway Patrol says that around 8 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle heading westbound struck a female pedestrian on West Main Street between Santa Maria and Guadalupe.

The CHP has not provided updates on the victim’s condition.

Anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident, witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage or surveillance video showing vehicles in the area around that time, is asked to contact Officer Valenzuela at the Santa Maria CHP office at (805) 608-6310.