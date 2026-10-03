Buellton mayoral candidates discuss housing growth, traffic safety and recreation

Buellton’s two mayoral candidates are sharing their priorities for the city’s future, including housing, traffic safety, recreation and finances.

David Silva, the city's current mayor, and former mayor Dave King spoke with KSBY News about their visions for the next term.

Housing and growth

Both candidates say Buellton needs more housing, but they pointed to different areas for potential development.

Silva said the northern part of the city could accommodate a mix of housing types.

“I really think it’s a great opportunity for us to explore moderate- and market-price income housing so that we can actually have single-family homes, multifamily homes and some affordable housing,” Silva said.

King said the Avenue of Flags could also be considered for housing, while emphasizing careful planning.

“We have a little bit of area on Avenue of Flags. We may be able to develop some housing in that area, but once again, I believe it has to be managed very, very significantly,” King said.

The candidates also discussed the future of Anderson’s Pea Soup. Silva said the community should have a voice in future plans, while King said the historic structure could potentially be preserved while allowing development behind it.

Traffic and recreation

Traffic safety along Highway 246 is another priority for both candidates.

King said he has spoken with Caltrans about improving pedestrian crossings.

“I have talked to Caltrans directly about this, and with their approach, we can put these red overhead lights on,” King said.

Silva said slowing traffic could make the highway safer and less of a barrier for residents.

Both candidates also want to expand recreational opportunities.

King mentioned sports fields, splash pads and a skate park, while Silva highlighted the River Trail and Santa Ynez Valley Children’s Museum.

City finances

King said he wants to closely review city spending.

“I think there’s a lot of spending going on. I was very fiscally responsible during my last term, and I really like to go line by line through the budget," King said.

Silva said maintaining strong reserves is important to him.

“Our reserves are well funded, and we actually exceed the mandate that we have,” Silva said.

City Council Candidates:

The Buellton City Council seats in District 1 and District 4 are also up for election this November. District 1 candidates are Mark Williams and Billy Silvola, while Carla Mead is running in District 4.

Mark Williams:

District 1 candidate Mark Williams said residents have raised concerns about traffic, public safety and growth. His priorities include public safety, responsible growth and infrastructure, and fiscal responsibility.

“I want Buellton to move forward without losing the small-town feel,” Williams said.

Billy Silvola:

District 1 candidate Billy Silvola said residents are concerned about traffic, safety and preserving Buellton’s small-town character. His priorities include improving downtown and the Avenue of Flags, supporting the Santa Ynez Valley Trail and balancing development with green space and infrastructure.

“Our challenge over the next 10 years is to recognize Buellton’s growing impact on the Central Coast as the little economic engine that could, yet staying focused on mitigating density concerns as our local economy grows,” Silvola said.

Carla Mead:

District 4 candidate Carla Mead said she wants to support the growth residents want while maintaining Buellton’s character and expanding recreation and community spaces. Her priorities include the McMurray Road crosswalk, Village Park, an accessible playground at Oak Park and better pedestrian and bike connections.

“I want children of all abilities playing together at all our parks. I want adaptive sports programs that give more people a genuine opportunity to participate. I want families walking and biking safely throughout our community,” Mead said.

