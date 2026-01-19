Santa Ynez Valley hosts Restaurant Weeks and Midweek hotel program

Visitors to the Santa Ynez Valley can take advantage of discounted dining and lodging through two seasonal promotions underway early this year.

Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks will run Jan. 18-31 for its 16th year, featuring prix-fixe menus at participating restaurants and tasting specials at wineries and breweries across the region. A full list of participating restaurants, wineries and menus is available at www.DINESYV.com.

"It's a good opportunity for everybody, whether you're a foodie or you just want to check out a new spot," said Alfonso Uribe, California Tacos Cantina and Distillery owner. "There's over 50 locations of wineries and restaurants that are offering multi-course meals. And you know, who knows? It could be like your new spot or the next spot.”

"It's amazing. It's, every restaurant gets a chance to participate and do some kind of set menu, and it actually is perfect time of the year because it slows down a little bit and gives opportunity for people to come out and support our restaurants,” said Jimmy Loizides, Vega Vineyard and Farm owner.

At the same time, the Midweek Membership Club will offer eligible hotel guests $100 to spend locally during qualifying stays from Jan. 11 through March 26. The promotion applies to new, direct bookings for a two-night, consecutive stay scheduled Sunday through Thursday at participating lodging properties .

Guests must forward their booking confirmation to info@visitsyv.com at least 48 hours before check-in to qualify. The $100 is provided at check-in and can be used toward dining, wine tastings, shopping and activities throughout the valley. The offer is limited to the first 100 reservations.

The Santa Ynez Valley is located in Santa Barbara County and includes the communities of Ballard, Buellton, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez and Solvang. For more information, go to VisitSYV.com.

