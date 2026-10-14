Solvang mayoral candidates discuss housing, tourism, taxes and public safety

Housing, economic growth, tourism and public safety are among the issues facing Solvang as incumbent Mayor David Brown and challenger Denise El Amin share their priorities ahead of the mayoral election.

KSBY News spoke with both candidates about housing affordability, the city's boundaries, and public safety.

Housing and city expansion

Both candidates discussed the need for more housing options, but they offered different perspectives on how the city should address the issue.

Brown pointed to potential partnerships with Vandenberg Space Force Base.

“I think there should be a huge opportunity partnering with Vandenberg Space Force Base with the needs that they have and the growth they're having,” Brown said. “I think there's a lot of opportunities, even if it's a garage-level type of incubator. That'd be huge.”

El Amin said the city first needs to define what affordable housing means for residents and consider how new developments could affect traffic congestion.

“I need to know, when you say affordable housing, what amount of money are you talking about?” El Amin said. “And it needs to be put in a place where it will see the least amount of congestion.”

The candidates also disagree on whether Solvang should consider expanding its boundaries.

El Amin opposes expansion.

“I do not agree with expanding. We are large enough, and we call ourselves a valley,” El Amin said. “Making it larger will not increase tourism.”

Brown said the city has studied opportunities to expand its city limits but would require entities' input.

“We have a study that shows that there are opportunities to expand our sphere of influence and potentially the city limit boundaries,” Brown said. “That would take a great deal of effort with LAFCO and a number of entities. It's something that is in our playbook.”

Business development and taxes

Brown said he supports reducing barriers for businesses looking to establish themselves in Solvang.

“I'm very much a free-market type of person,” Brown said, adding that he supports lowering barriers to entry so businesses can establish themselves and grow in the community.

El Amin raised concerns about increasing taxes, saying the cost of living in the Santa Ynez Valley is already expensive for many residents.

“We have to stop increases in taxes,” El Amin said, pointing to bond measures and taxes affecting residents and tourism.

Traffic and public safety

Traffic congestion and pedestrian safety are also concerns in Solvang, particularly in the downtown area, where tourism can bring additional vehicles and visitors during the holidays.

Brown said he initiated efforts to provide crossing guards at several crosswalks two years ago to help address traffic backups.

El Amin said the city needs more people directing traffic and emphasized the importance of proper training.

“A year ago, they used people who were not trained, so it made it difficult because they didn’t know what they were doing,” El Amin said.

Long-term planning

El Amin said she would prefer shorter-term plans focused on achievable goals.

“We should stop making 30-year plans and start making more two- to four-year plans, something that's doable,” El Amin said.

Brown said long-term planning should also consider what residents want Solvang to look like for future generations.

“I'm asking, what do you want our grandchildren to look back at Solvang?” Brown said. “How do we move the needle and have that brand of the small-town feel safe, friendly, nostalgic community that we have now?”