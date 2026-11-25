The City of Solvang has updated its emergency operations plan for the first time in 12 years, outlining how officials will respond to natural disasters and communicate with residents during emergencies.

The updated plan identifies nine natural hazards, including drought, water shortages, wildfires, extreme heat, severe weather, flooding and earthquakes. It was developed with input from city departments, county emergency agencies, schools, businesses and community organizations.

City Administrator Olivia Uribe says the update also focuses on improving coordination and communication to reach residents during emergencies, particularly when evacuations are necessary.

“We have operationalized communication methods within the city structure to allow us to be faster in response, faster in identifying what the periods of concern are,” Uribe said.

The plan takes into account Solvang's population of about 6,100 residents and an estimated 5 million visitors annually, something the previous plan did not include. During major events, the visitor population can exceed the number of residents, adding challenges to emergency response and evacuations.

The city also relies on Santa Barbara County agencies for police and fire services.

Lieutenant Green with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says evacuations in the Santa Ynez Valley can be challenging because of rural communities, limited roadways, and major transportation corridors.

Several areas within Solvang have limited routes in and out, which can complicate evacuations. Highway 246 also serves as a critical regional corridor, but its two-lane design limits how much traffic can safely move through at one time.

As a result, evacuation decisions are carefully targeted to prioritize people facing an immediate threat.

For Solvang resident Michael Withrow, previous evacuation warnings have made emergency preparation a priority.

“We’ve had evacuation warnings from fires around here, and we’ve definitely made plans and talked with my wife about what we’re going to do and how we’re going to get out of here,” Withrow said.

During the council's review, members also questioned whether the plan was too general and provided enough specific guidance for Solvang's unique emergency challenges. Withrow shares those concerns, saying he would like more detailed evacuation guidance.

“A plan to make sure that when, you know, one road — we only have one way out — that we know we have emergency services able to get in and out,” Withrow said.

Uribe says city officials and partner agencies, including the fire department and emergency management, will continue evaluating concerns as the plan is implemented. Training is also planned for early next year to identify potential gaps and address them.

The city is also working on an online portal with emergency preparedness resources for residents.

For now, Uribe recommends residents sign up for ReadySBC emergency alerts.

