Solvang's 89th annual Danish Days kicks off

Danish Days has officially started in Solvang, bringing visitors from near and far to celebrate Danish culture and traditions during the city’s 89th annual festival.

The celebration dates back to 1936. What started as a local celebration has grown into a major cultural event that draws thousands of visitors to Solvang each year.

“We celebrate the Danish Host Fest - well, that means the Danish Harvest Festival,” said Dean Klitgaard, a visitor center associate.

This year’s theme is “Sun Over the Valley.”

For Danish Days Foundation Co-Chair Thomas Birkholm, continuing the annual tradition is personal. Birkholm is a third-generation Danish Days participant, following in his grandfather’s footsteps.

“Being able to keep Danish Days going is a real honor,” Birkholm said. “My grandfather was involved back in the ’50s and ’60s, and then I was the little generation. I was a little baby coming through Danish Days, and now I am taking it on, and we’re moving forward to carrying on.”

Throughout the weekend, visitors can take part in a variety of Danish traditions, including food and cultural tours, torchlight parades and other events.

For visitors like Peggy and Jeff Johnson, who traveled from Utah and have Danish ancestry, the festival offers an opportunity to connect with their heritage.

“It has a down-home feeling here, and it takes you back like you’re in the 1920s or something, and it just feels warm and comfortable and pleasant being here,” Jeff Johnson said.

While some visitors come to connect with their own heritage, others see the festival as an opportunity to learn about a new culture.

Reyes Sanchez traveled from Mexico City to attend Danish Days.

“Well, it’s important because we want to learn more about other cultures and even try the food, like the pastry. It’s a great experience,” Sanchez said.

With thousands of people expected in Solvang, local restaurants, bakeries, and other businesses also see increased foot traffic during the festival.

For many visitors, food is a big part of the Danish Days experience.

“Sausages and æbleskivers, that’s like the main attraction for Danish Days,” said Gisselle Vasquez, assistant manager at Solvang Restaurant.

But for local business owner Susie Sorensen, Danish Days is about more than making sales. She said the festival also provides an opportunity to share Danish culture and traditions with visitors.

“It really has become an event where people come and share it with us and visit Solvang and share our traditions, dancing, æbleskivers, and just like everybody enjoying having a little aquavit,” Sorensen said.

The festival’s economic impact can be difficult to track separately from the city’s overall tourism activity.

Public Information Officer Olivia Uribe said it can be difficult to determine the exact amount of revenue generated by Danish Days alone. However, the event brings a large number of visitors to Solvang throughout the weekend, benefiting local businesses and the broader tourism community.

A list of all events can be found here.

